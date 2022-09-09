News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End's Emil Riis.

Preston North End's predicted XI for Championship clash with Bristol City on Saturday

Preston North End will be looking to bounce back this week as they make the trip to Bristol City in the Championship.

By Tom Sandells
Friday, 9th September 2022, 6:00 am

North End were beaten 1-0 by Birmingham City last week and head to Ashton Gate in 10th place, with the Robins 4th in the league.

Ryan Lowe will have decisions to make as he looks to find goals, with only two in the league so far.

Here’s how we think PNE could line up...

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

After a brilliant start to life at PNE, Freddie Woodman must continue in goal after emerging as one of the standouts in the division.

2. CB: Jordan Storey

Jordan Storey has been excellent on the right side of the back three and so should keep his palce for the trip to Bristol City.

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

August's player of the month nominee Liam Lindsay should get the nod at the heart of the backline, a terrific season so far for him.

4. CB: Andrew Hughes

After suffering a shoulder injury against Watford, Andrew Hughes has been building up to full fitness and could be set for a return at Bristol City.

