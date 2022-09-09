Preston North End's predicted XI for Championship clash with Bristol City on Saturday
Preston North End will be looking to bounce back this week as they make the trip to Bristol City in the Championship.
By Tom Sandells
Friday, 9th September 2022, 6:00 am
North End were beaten 1-0 by Birmingham City last week and head to Ashton Gate in 10th place, with the Robins 4th in the league.
Ryan Lowe will have decisions to make as he looks to find goals, with only two in the league so far.
Here’s how we think PNE could line up...
