Preston North End manager is trying to play it cool on the touchline

Although Lowe is a prominent figure in the technical area, he’s not one for charging down the touchline to celebrate a goal or lose his cool if a decision goes against him.

He did get shown a yellow card at Coventry in the aftermath of their late equaliser after an exchange between the benches but otherwise has been on his best behaviour.

Earlier this week, Lowe’s Bournemouth counterpart Scott Parker was hit with a one-match touchline ban and a £2,000 fine for being shown a red card at Deepdale on March 5.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe after the win against Bournemouth

Parker accepted a charge of using language which was abusive, insulting and improper. The fine and ban is the standard penalty which he accepted.

Lowe said: “I tend to behave alright on the touchline during games.

"Deep down sometimes I’m not feeling too calm but you have to be calm and collected on the outside.

"There have been one or two times when I have raised my voice to give a player a kick up the backside, sometimes that has to be done.

"I’m passionate about what I do but there has to be a line and I don’t want to cross that line.

"I try not to get involved in too much, I focus on my team. I leave the fourth official to Mike Marsh, Paul Gallagher and Mike Pollitt, let them get the yellow cards.

"I’ve always said to myself that I won’t get fined for giving abuse to officials because they have a tough job to do, sometimes you have to calm down and count to 10.”

While Lowe will celebrate North End goals, it’s never anything too over the top.

However, he says there might one day be a time and a place for taking a celebration to the next level.

"I wouldn’t disrespect anyone by doing that (a wild celebration),” said Lowe.

"If others do it that is fine, no issue with me.

"Would I do it in a play-off final or a goal which got us promoted? It might be a little bit different then.