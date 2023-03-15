Lowe currently has four loanees on the books at Deepdale, Troy Parrott from Tottenham Hotspur, Alvaro Fernandez from Manchester United, Liam Delap from Manchester City and Tom Cannon from Everton.

Fernandez has been the standout of the four, with his performances catching the eye all season whereas Parrott has had to face time out injured, with Delap and Cannon only joining in January.

It is the Spaniard’s first loan, having initially started his career at Real Madrid before moving to United, winning their youth team’s player of the year award last season.

Preston North End's Alvaro Fernandez

He will surely be a candidate for Preston’s young player of the year award this season and his current boss is open to him making a return next season, though he knows it may not be that simple.

On discussing potential future loans, Lowe said: “We haven't got that far as yet, we still have 10 games to go and the season is not finished. We've still got to try and finish as high as we can and we're going to go through bumps in the road again, as most teams do, over the next 10 games.

" We'll sit down and have a review with Man United, and with all the players that are on loan, and we'll see what they think and what we think. If there is an opportunity to do something with the loan lads that are with us and doing well, then why wouldn't you?

"But it's not always the case, we just have to make sure we have our irons in the fire for all different things, whether it's wing backs, strikers or midfielders. Alvaro has performed well along with the rest of them.”

The North End boss has been pleased with the progress of Fernandez over the course of the season and has commended his understanding of English, with the 19-year-old’s understanding limited when he first made the switch to Lancashire.

“He's definitely coming on, he's definitely getting better each game, each training session, he's learning,” Lowe said. “His English is self taught, that's what we need, he needs to listen so we can make sure he keeps performing.

