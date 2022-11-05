Preston North End manager gives injury update on Tottenham Hotspur loanee and key midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Troy Parrott suffered a hamstring injury in the 3-2 win over Norwich City at the start of October and is expected to be out until after the World Cup.

He is progressing with the injury however and has spent some time with his parent club towards the end of the week so they could assess how he’s getting on.

The 20-year-old is still in good spirits on his road to recovery.

Swansea City's Jay Fulton shields the ball from Preston North End's Ben Whiteman

Lowe said: “He's not far off his leg being straight now, he's down to one crutch, he's still in a brace. He's bubbly and happy around the place. He's actually down at Tottenham for two days now just for them to assess him, he'll be back with us on Monday.

"He's doing well, it's going alright but it's slow healing. We'll hopefully have him back after the international break. He's in with the lads, he's watching them play snooker on their breaks and he comes into our office before games, he's around the group after games.

"He's a good character to have around. I think the more he's around the group the better it will be for him. He'll get some time away next week with his family and he can come back with a bigger smile on his face when he's out of the brave and off the crutches. He's got another week in the brace.”

Ben Whiteman is another currently in the treatment room, having missed last night’s game against Reading. It was the first time that Lowe has named a team in the league that has not included his no.4.

Preston North End's Ben Whiteman receives treatment

Lowe said: “He's been top drawer, along with all of the lads who are still here from when I took over. The ones who left obviously left for a reason. The ones that are here are the ones that I wanted to keep for a reason.

"Ben is one of those that has played most of the games that we've had since I've been here and it's disappointing to lose him but we know we have players who can step in there.