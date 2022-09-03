Preston North End manager felt his side lacked quality as they were beaten 1-0 by Birmingham City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maxime Colin got on the end of a Jordan Graham cross to head the visitors into the lead in the first half, with PNE unable to convert and find a way back into the game.There were particular frustrations from the North End manager in the manner that they conceded, with his players aware of the threats the Blues had which led to their goal.

He said: “I thought the performance lacked a bit of quality, if I'm being honest. It wasn't for the lack of trying but the quality in the final third was a bit of an issue.

"We knew what Birmingham were going to do and fair play to them. We've conceded a goal which we're disappointed in, we said to keep Graham down the left side and not to let him come in on his right foot.

"It's a bit of quality from him and the kid has got off the back of Robbie Brady and scored a good goal. In terms of us, it was a lack of quality at the top end of the pitch today.”

Emil Riis partnered Troy Parrott up front for the Lilywhites and both had opportunities to find the net.

Lowe felt his side lacked the quality required on the day to find their first home league goal this season, four games in.

With the number of chances his side created in the game, the PNE boss expects more from his forwards.

He said: “We created some good chances, I think we had 10 attempts with four or so on target. With those four, you've got to score one at least.

"Maybe it was a lack of decision making in the final third or a square pass. There's one where Ben Whiteman plays a pass inside the six yard box and my two strikers are outside it, so I'm disappointed in that.

"They are moments that you've got to put the ball in the back of the net.

"Towards the end we were huffing and puffing and putting long balls into the box, I've said to the players, that's not us.