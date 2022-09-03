Match Report - Preston North End 0-1 Birmingham City - North End lose in the Championship for the first time this season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A first half goal from Maxime Colin was the difference on the day, as North End were again left to rue chances they did not convert. Manager Ryan Lowe was also shown a red card after the final whistle.

Lowe made two changes to the side that beat Coventry City 1-0 on Wednesday, with captain Alan Browne returning to the starting XI alongside match winner Emil Riis.

Ched Evans dropped to the bench for Riis with Ben Woodburn ruled out with an ankle injury he picked up against the Sky Blues, which saw him replaced by Browne on Wednesday. There was also a place in the matchday squad for Mikey O'Neill.

Preston North End's Ali McCann battles with Birmingham City's Juninho Bacuna.

North End had the first chance of the game just two minutes in, Riis playing a perfectly waited through ball for strike partner Troy Parrott who carried the ball to the edge of the box but saw his shot blocked.

Three minutes later, it was Riis that should have opened the scoring. The Dane was played through one on one with the goalkeeper by Browne with all the time in the world so set himself and find the net, he made the angle tighter and saw his shot saved by John Ruddy.

After seven minutes a Robbie Brady free kick from the right was headed towards goal by Liam Lindsay but it was easy for Ruddy to hold.

Birmingham had their first chance of the game after nine minutes, Scott Hogan beating Lindsay as the last man but for a fantastic last ditch tackle from Ben Whiteman to deny the Irish international.

Four minutes later North End looked set to have another big chance but Riis and Parrott seemed caught in two minds with what they were trying to do, with the forwards two v two against the Blues defence, and the attack fizzled out.

Birmingham bounced back after 14 minutes, with Jordan Graham seeing his shot saved after coming in off the left flank.

The visitors went one better two minutes later, as Graham's cross from the left, cutting in on his right foot, found Colin at the far post who had not been tracked and could head in unchallenged. That goal ended a seven match run for PNE having not conceded a goal to start their season, one game away from equalling a football league record.

North End could not create anything of note for the rest of the half, static in possession and finding it tough to break the visitors down.

They made an opening in the first minute of the second half however as Parrott was played into the Blues' box, the Irishman seemed to be pulled down but the referee waved away claims for a spot kick.

On 50 minutes Juninho Bacuna broke forward from midfield and saw his blocked shot go just wide of the near post.

Whiteman's header back to Woodman five minutes later was nearly cut out at a cost as Hogan nodded the ball on but he couldn't beat the North End 'keeper.

Preston had another big chance to get themselves level as Whiteman rolled the ball along the six yard box with no takers despite some desperate attempts to reach it.

Parrott tried his luck 11 minutes from time, he let fly from around 25 yards out but the shot in the end was wild and way off target.

The Blues had a chance to seal it in the third minute of added time but substitute Jobe Bellingham couldn’t keep his effort down inside the area – North End condemned to defeat nonetheless.

After the final whistle, Preston manager Lowe was given a red card for protestations made to the referee.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Potts (Fernandez, 61'), Whiteman (Ledson, 81'), Browne (Evans, 73'), McCann (Johnson, 81'), Brady, Riis, Parrott (O'Neill, 81').

PNE subs not used: Cornell, Bauer.

Birmingham City Starting XI: Ruddy, Colin, Sanderson, Trusty, Roberts, Graham, Bielik (Hall, 73'), Bacuna (Bellingham. 86'), Chong (James, 57'), Hogan (Mejbri, 86'), Deeney (Jutkiewicz, 73').

Birmingham City subs not used: Etheridge, Williams.