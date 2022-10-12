Preston North End manager criticises 'flat' performance in loss to Bristol City

Rob Atkinson scored a brace for the home side, either side of an equaliser from Andrew Hughes.

The two sides went into the break level before all three goals came in the second half. North End were not at the races for most of the game and Lowe felt his side were lucky to go in level at the break and did not deserve more than a point at best on the whole.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe looks on.

He said: “I thought we were a little bit flat and forcing our passes. Too many square passes, square passes and forced passes.

"I thought we got away with one at half time to go in at 0-0 being brutally honest. To concede a goal from a second phase is a bit disappointing then to find yourself back in the game with not long to go you think just see it through, we haven't been good enough and we might get a point.

"It wasn't to be, they forced a mistake out of us to get a corner and then they have a free man nodding it in from two yards out. We have to do better.

"I'm disappointed with the performance but I've said that we've been excellent loads of times. It's frustrating because that was a game we really thought we could get something out of.

“It was a flat performance that didn't warrant three points tonight but it could have warranted a point.”

The PNE boss made five changes in the game, including a surprising switch that saw defender Bambo Diaby get his first appearance of the season as a striker.

There were two changes to the team for the game at Ashton Gate, with Alan Browne one to lose his place. Lowe explained his captain was struggling with fatigue and with a knock and felt his side stuggled for balance having to play three left footed players at the back.

He said: "I was just sitting on the bench and something just came to me to get the ball up and drop Ben Woodburn down, try to get a few flicks off Bambo to go up the pitch and cause a bit of a problem.

"There probably wasn't enough time and they saw out the game well.

“Browney was fatigued and had a knock, he's got two stud marks down his shin and bone bruising for certain. Bambo is probably not up to fitness to come into a game of this calibre at this moment in time. We had to take that into account, he's been training hard but he's had no games.

"To come into a game of this magnitude, the Championship is relentless and they have good players down the sides. We thought of putting him in but Hughes we felt was match ready and game ready. These are the decisions and Robbie coming in on his left foot, we moved Ali out there for a bit of balance.