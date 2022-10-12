Bristol City 2-1 Preston North End - Match report as the Robins win it late on

Andrew Hughes of Preston North End scores his team's goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Bristol City and Preston North End at Ashton Gate.

Rob Atkinson scored both of City’s goals either side of an Andrew Hughes volley as PNE’s short winning run came to an end.

Ryan Lowe made two changes to the side that beat Norwich City, one enforced as Jordan Storey was banned for picking up five yellow cards in the league this season.

Alan Browne was the other player to miss out, although the skipper took up a place on the bench.

Tommy Conway of Bristol City challenges Alvaro Fernandez of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship between Bristol City and Preston North End at Ashton Gate.

Hughes came in at right centre half in place of Storey, with Daniel Johnson taking Browne's spot and armband for the game. Robbie Brady moved out to right wing back to allow the Jamaican to come into the middle of the midfield.

Bristol City started the game strongly, controlling the majority of possession and territory but failed to carve out a major chance.

North End got their way back into the game through composure on the ball, being able to dictate play a bit more and get themselves into their opponent's half. Ali McCann was moved out to right wing back so Brady could return to the centre midfield position as Lowe looked to capitalise on their ownership of the ball.

Liam Lindsay found himself in the book, Antoine Semenyo getting the better of the Scot and winning a free kick just outside the PNE box, which amounted to nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six minutes before the end of the half Sean Maguire had the first shot of note in the game, striking on the volley from distance though it in the end sailed over the bar.

The Robins went up the other end on 43 minutes and got the only shot on target in the first half, Tommy Conway getting a bit of room in behind the PNE defence but his low strike was easily held by Woodman.

The hosts started the second half the brighter of the two sides, Semenyo getting a shot away from the right side of the box on his left foot but his drive was wide of the far post on 51 minutes.

McCann tried his luck two minutes later from around 30 yards out but on his weaker foot it went sailing over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsay was needed just a minute later to stop a Jay Dasilva strike from inside the area but the Robins were not to be denied for long.

Mark Sykes' cross from the corner of the 18 yard box found the head of Atkinson with the defender steering the ball where it came from and into the back of the net on 55 minutes.

After 57 minutes, PNE could have been level. Ryan Ledson, on as a substitute, sent Emil Riis away in behind and the Dane struck a fierce effort towards the far post but Max O'Leary got down to make a smart save.

The Robins hit back after 58' minutes with Semenyo again trying his luck from an unlikely angle and clearing the crossbar, he had another go from the edge of the 'D' on 80 minutes that was beaten away by Freddie Woodman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then North End got their goal, Brady's free kick from the left was not dealt with by the City defence and the ball landed for Hughes who volleyed the ball into the back of the net on 82 minutes, scoring on his return to the side after two games on the bench.

Before the visitors could see out the game, there was still time for a reply from Nigel Pearson's side and it proved decisive.

Alex Scott's corner whipped in from the left flashed across the six yard box where Atkinson threw himself at the ball to crash the ball past Woodman.

Despite being afforded seven minutes of stoppage time, PNE could find a way to get anything from the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad