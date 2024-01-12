Alvaro Fernandez

Benfica are reportedly closing in on the permanent signing of former Preston North End loan star Alvaro Fernandez.

Manchester United loaned the Spaniard to La Liga side Granada in the summer. Fernandez, 20, has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the club, with six of those starts. Despite that, it is being claimed - by Portuguese outlet Record - that his loan move is set to be cancelled as Benfica look to get a deal done swiftly.

Fernandez' contract at Old Trafford is up in the summer, but there is the option of a further year for United to trigger. A figure of €10million is being reported, after United's valuation of the Spaniard was said to be £5m towards the end of last year.

With Erik ten Hag's side having ended the loan of Tottenham Hotspur left back Sergio Reguilon last week, calls for United to recall Fernandez had emerged - given the injuries to Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw. But, a permanent exit for the former Real Madrid man is now said to be getting finalised - as reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.