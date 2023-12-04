Alvaro Fernandez

Manchester United defender Alvaro Fernandez says he 'loved it' on loan at Preston North End last season and has outlined the benefit of his spell.

The Lilywhites swooped in for the young Spaniard in the summer of 2022, with Fernandez watching a match at Deepdale before agreeing a season-long deal. His ability was clear to see straight away and the ex-Real Madrid man went on to feature regularly in the first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fernandez made 40 appearances in all competitions and provided a threat down the left flank for Preston. He did not score during his time at Deepdale, but registered four assists in the Championship and two more in the Carabao Cup.

North End would've loved to bring Fernandez back this summer, but the next step in his development was to head back to his home country - on loan with top flight side Granada. But, he won't forget the role PNE played in his early progression.

“I improved a lot defensively, physically, in aerial duels,” Fernandez told The Athletic. “That experience that the second division gives you - going head to head with adults - that’s what I wanted. I loved it. I left very happy. On top of that I had a team, a close-knit family. We had an incredible dressing room and I left a lot of friends behind. Even though I was in Manchester in pre-season, I went to see them.”

As for the future of Fernandez, his contract at Old Trafford expires in 18 months and the player is not thinking too much about the long-term. He is a player plenty of Preston supporters will always keep an eye out for. The United man is open to what next season and beyond may hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad