Josh Harrop

The midfielder just hasn’t managed to settle at a club, since his departure from Preston North End in September 2022. He earned a short-term contract with Northampton Town in December, but was let go in the summer after making a couple of appearances - his stint at Sixfields blighted by injury. Harrop then secured a move to League One outfit Cheltenham Town, in January 2024. However, the 28-year-old was not kept on at the end of the season - after the club’s relegation to League Two.

Josh Onomah

It’s more than a year since Onomah played a competitive game, with the ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham man having failed to agree a new contract at Preston - in the summer of 2023. North End were keen to keep him on board, but an agreement could not be reached. There were links to Bolton Wanderers midway through last season, but nothing ever came of those. Onomah has been training with PNE’s arch-rivals, Blackpool - who have just appointed Steve Bruce as manager. The midfielder has played under Bruce twice before, at Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa.

Paul Huntington

The experienced defender has been training at the PFA’s pre-season camp, after leaving hometown club Carlisle United. Huntington had an up-and-down time at Brunton Park, with promotion from League Two followed by relegation from League One - with the Blues finishing bottom of the table. The 36-year-old, in an interview earlier this summer, made it clear his intention was not to retire yet. However, he assured he was in no rush to make a decision.

Matty James

The midfielder was a hit, on loan at Preston North End, back in 2010. He has gone on to have a solid career, playing in both the Premier League and Championship. James departed Bristol City this summer, after making 115 appearances in his three seasons at Ashton Gate. Now, Coventry City are reportedly considering a return for the player - who spent time on loan with the Sky Blues in 2020/21. James kept himself fit over the summer, training with old club Leicester City.

Adam Reach

The versatile winger is on the lookout for a new club, after leaving West Brom. He spent three seasons at The Hawthorns, making the move to Albion from Sheffield Wednesday - who paid £5million to sign him from Middlesbrough, back in 2016. Reach was with the Owls for five years, and in total he has just shy of 400 Championship appearances to his name. The 31-year-old, who was on loan at PNE in 2015/16, was said to be interesting several second tier clubs towards the end of the summer transfer window.