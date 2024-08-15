Preston North End's Mads Frokjaer | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

PNE midfielder scored in the win over Sunderland

Preston North End midfielder Mads Frokjaer was pleased to contribute in midweek, after the disappointment of being left out against Sheffield United.

The Dane scored PNE’s second goal, in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Sunderland at Deepdale. Frokjaer also played a key role in the opener, slotted in by Ryan Ledson. He had to settle for a place on the bench last Friday, on opening night, but interim boss Mike Marsh handed him a start against the Black Cats. It is now on to Swansea City away - the 25-year-old isn’t sure whether he’ll retain his place, but backs himself to perform whenever on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Yeah, I don’t know man,” said Frokjaer, to in-house media. “To be fair, I feel like the way I played last season - and I felt pre-season had been alright - I expected to start. I didn’t do, and just have to work hard. I know my own ability, so I am never in doubt that I am going to get the chance - if it is now or in a month or so. No matter what I am happy when I play, more than when I don’t. It was just nice to be back on the pitch, scoring a goal and being involved in the first one.”

Ryan Lowe brought his two-and-a-half year tenure to an end on Monday, and North End were straight into a match the day after. There was hostility towards the ex-PNE boss, after the defeat to Sheffield United. Frokjaer felt a calmer mood inside Deepdale on Tuesday and enjoyed the way Preston went about their business, both in and out of possession.

“Yeah, to be fair we’ve been able to feel their frustration in some other games. I think we all expected them to be a bit more relaxed,” he said. “They always get behind the team, but more-so during the whole game and just a bit more relaxed about it - trusting us players and the team to perform well. From the first minute, I think they saw us going high with our pressure. I hope that is what they expect and what to see, but hopefully what we are going to continue doing.

“Even though it’s a new season and you get your head into things during pre-season, you feel the energy around the situation. Six games without a goal isn’t good enough. I think everybody knew we had to relax, go high with everything we do and take a few more risks. It doesn’t really matter if we make a bad pass, we just go win it back. We decided to play to create more chances instead of playing to not lose the ball.”