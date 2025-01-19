Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE drew 0-0 against Luton Town on Saturday afternoon

Preston North End midfielder Ryan Ledson praised the way the Lilywhites ‘dug in’ at Luton Town.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side took a point away from Kenilworth Road in what was Matt Bloomfield’s first match as Hatters boss. Neither side were able to create any golden opportunities never mind break the deadlock on the day.

The two teams shook hands on a share of the spoils after a scrappy, drab contest. For Ledson, though, the manner of the display was much improved than some of Preston’s efforts on the road this season. Added grit and steel was something the manager wanted to see and Ledson felt he got that.

“I thought it was a solid away performance, something that we probably haven't had too many of this season,” said Ledson. “You know what it's like to come to Luton, especially with the new manager bounce. We wanted to try and take the sting out of the game.

“I thought the lads dug in really well. We didn't really create much, but if we'd have nicked it 1-0, it would have been a perfect away performance. I definitely think a point's a positive one. These were in the Premier League last year, don't forget. There were some good players out there for them.

“I thought we were solid in our shape. We were dogged... first, second balls, a lot better. We've had some performances away from home which haven't been good enough. You come off and you haven't done the dirty bits, if you like. But I thought we were right back to what Preston North End is all about.”

“Best thing in the world.”

It has been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Ledson with he and his partner having welcomed a second child into the world last weekend. For that reason the Liverpudlian played no part in the FA Cup win over Charlton Athletic, despite making the bench.

“Yeah, so obviously me and my partner had our second baby,” said Ledson. “Water broke on Friday, just before the game against Charlton. But luckily it got called off. We ended up having the baby Saturday night and came home Sunday, then I was back in training on Monday. Then, obviously I was involved in the Charlton game.

“I didn't get any minutes there; I think I was meant to be starting, to be honest, but obviously I'd had no sleep! So it probably wasn't the right decision for me to get any minutes. It's been alright so far, touch wood. But no, it's brilliant, it's the best thing in the world. Football goes out the window when it comes to family life and we're over the moon.”