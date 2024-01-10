Calvin Ramsay at Liverpool

Liverpool are in discussions with Preston North End over potentially recalling Calvin Ramsay from his loan spell at Deepdale.

The talks come after injury to Reds star Trent Alexander-Arnold, who extended his knee in the FA Cup win at Arsenal last weekend. A scan revealed a slight tear for the England international and Alexander-Arnold is set to miss the next three weeks of match action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that blow is understood to have prompted the Premier League side to look at bringing Ramsay back to Anfield. Signed in June, on a season long loan deal by Preston, Ramsay has made one start and one substitute appearance for North End.

He suffered another knee injury on the eve of the Championship season, having featured towards the back end of the pre-season schedule. That ruled the ex-Aberdeen man out for almost four months, with his eventual debut coming away to Middlesbrough.

Ramsay then started the following match at home to Queens Park Rangers, before Covid sidelined him again. He has not been involved in the last few match day squads and Preston boss Ryan Lowe has suggested the Scot is down the pecking order at present.

And when asked if Ramsay could return to the Reds, Lowe said last week: "Well, there is a possibility with everything. Again, you look at him not playing enough games; he wanted to come here and play and force his way in - which is why we signed him, to compete with Pottsy. The injury set him back, then he played and then Covid set him back. He's now finding himself out of the squad, but there is a possibility with everything. We will do what is best for us and the player as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Calvin has got the opportunity every day, like most players, to get back into the squad. I had a brief chat with him the other day about it and he's obviously disappointed he is not in and around the squad - because he feels he can help and get into the team. The problem he has got is that we've got someone like Brad Potts, who has been one of our most outstanding performers since I came through the door."