Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe confirms two offers have been made for players

Those are likely offers to players who are or will be out of contact this summer.

The Lilywhites have been linked with Benjamin Siegrist who is to leave Dundee United this summer. A goalkeeper is certainly required at Deepdale as there are no senior goalkeepers on the books in PR1.

The 30-year-old Swiss stopper has also been linked with Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic, as well as Manchester United.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe.

Another name that keep reappearing is that of Andre Gray, the former Burnley man who is to leave Watford this summer.

PNE have been linked with other players too, as is always the way.

Lowe was speaking to PNE’s club website thanking the fans for their efforts in selling over 10,000 season cards with three days left to go to purchase them at a discounted rate.

He said: “We’ve got a couple of offers out already. We’ve definitely got two out, we’re just waiting to hear back from them, which we feel is very positive. The talks went very well.

“Obviously further down the line we know what positions we need. We haven’t got a goalkeeper in the building so we’re on with goalkeepers, speaking to them, and strikers.

“The positions we’re looking for are the positions we’re trying to get in ASAP, but it’s a long process.