Little spent nine years at Deepdale, joining the staff under the management of Simon Grayson. He went on to serve under Alex Neil, Frankie McAvoy and Ryan Lowe.

Highly qualified in sports science and sport nutrition, Little is well known in football circles and his move to Sheffield United sees him team-up again with Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom – when he was a player at Barnsley, Little was on the staff there.

Tom Little has left his position as Preston North End fitness coach

Writing on LinkedIn, Glossop-based Little said: “End of a journey. Loved my 9 years at Preston North End FC.

"Grateful to all the managers for the privilege, colleagues for their support & friendship & players for their hard work. Most proud of Luke Hemmings who is more like a son than work mate. Beyond excited to join the incredible staff at Sheffield United Football Club.”

Little will have the title of head of performance at Bramall Lane.

Confirming Little’s departure, PNE said in a statement: “Tom first joined the club in 2014 to reunite with manager at the time Simon Grayson, with the pair having worked together during their time at Huddersfield Town.

“He has since headed the fitness department at the club and has been a key part of the backroom staff, helping PNE return to the Championship in 2015.

“Everyone at Preston North End would like to thank Tom for his work during his time at the club and wish him all the best for the future.