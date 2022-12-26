Preston North End line up confirmed as stars return to the fold against Huddersfield Town

The Lilywhites have named the same team for the third game in a row, since their return to action against Blackburn Rovers.

Most notably however, captain Alan Browne, Emil Riis and Ali McCann are all back on the bench having been out with injury since the end of the World Cup.

PNE have a win and a defeat in their last two games, and have beaten Huddersfield in their two previous meetings this season.

Preston North End's Emil Riis celebrates scoring.

Freddie Woodman starts in goal, with Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Greg Cunningham in defence. Brad Potts starts at right wing back, with Alvaro Fernandez at left wing back – Ben Whiteman and Ryan Ledson in the middle of midfield.

Daniel Johnson and Ben Woodburn start in behind Ched Evans who has been in fine form over recent weeks.

North End are unbeaten in their last 16 home games against the Terriers, and face them in PR1 next up in the FA Cup on January 7.

Mark Fotherhingham has made four changes for the game at Deepdale with Jordan Rhodes, David Kasumu, Duane Holmes and Kaine Kesler-Hayden all into the starting XI.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Potts, Whiteman, Ledson, Fernandez, Johnson, Woodburn, Evans.

PNE Subs: Cornell, Bauer, Diaby, McCann,Browne, Cross-Adair, Riis.

Huddersfield Town Starting XI: Nicholls, Lees, Helik, Boyle, Kesler-Hayden, Kasumu, Hogg, Ruffels, Holmes, Rudoni, Rhodes.