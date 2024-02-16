Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Preston North End defender Mark Lawrenson has praised Ryan Lowe for turning things around at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites are on a three-game unbeaten run and are just outside the play-offs on the virtue of goal difference. North End face their Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers this weekend and could enter the top six with a win as well as results going in to their favour.

Emil Riis has been a big part of PNE rediscovering their form as of late after scoring two goals in his last two games. He continued his goal scoring record against Middlesbrough and also ensured victory against Cardiff City last weekend.

“Preston have had some good results recently, which has put them back into contention for the Play-Offs," said Lawrenson who was speaking to Paddy Power.

"One of the key differences has been that Emil Riis Jakobsen, who has been out for a year with injury, is back, so now they have competition for places up top with four players fighting for one or two places, so it’s good at Preston currently.

"With the competition for places, you’re hoping that Preston start getting consistent in their performances and results. With the options, Ryan Lowe has been able to turn it around for the club.

As for North End players who have caught Lawrenson's eye, Millar has notched up four goals and five assists in 27 games for North End this season and that has attracted the attention of Championship rivals Sunderland. PNE remain in discussions with FC Basel over signing Millar on a permanent basis. He was signed from the Swiss Super League outfit on a straight loan deal on transfer deadline day last summer and has been one of Preston's best players this season.