Preston North End find themselves in trouble with the FA

Preston North End are in hot water with the Football Association after being hit with two misconduct charges by English football’s governing body.

Both relate to crowd control issues at the Lilywhites’ recent games at Huddersfield and Chelsea respectively, with the Deepdale outfit having until Wednesday, February 21, to respond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston were accompanied by 1,176 travelling supporters for the Championship trip to the Terriers on Tuesday, December 12. Ryan Lowe’s side won the match 3-1, with former Blackpool and PNE keeper between Chris Maxwell the posts for the home side that night.

According to a statement released by the FA: ‘It’s alleged that the club failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion during the third minute of the EFL Championship game and do not use words or otherwise behave in a way which is improper and/or offensive and/or abusive and/or indecent and/or insulting, with an express or implied reference to gender and/or sexual orientation’.

Close to 6,000 members of the Deepdale faithful made the journey south to London for an FA Cup third-round tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, January 6. The visitors ran out 4-0 losers to the Premier League side. Despite the defeat, the away end were loud throughout the game and gave Lowe’s side their full backing.

According to the FA, though, a line was crossed. A second part of their statement read: ‘It’s also alleged that the club failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion during the 42nd minute of the Emirates FA Cup tie and do not use words or otherwise behave in a way which is improper and/or offensive and/or abusive and/or indecent and/or insulting, with an express or implied reference to gender and/or sexual orientation’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two days after the Stamford Bridge Cup game, Preston North End outlined the club's zero-tolerance stance, after homophobic chants were condemned by Chelsea FC's official LGBTQ+ and Friends Supporters Group. A statement released by the club said: 'We are aware of reports of inappropriate chanting by a minority of away supporters at Stamford Bridge on 6th January 2024.