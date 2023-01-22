Ryan Lowe’s side produced a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City at St Andrew’s, with Ryan Ledson and Alan Browne scoring within six minutes of each other during the first half to help the Lilywhites on their way to the three points.

Lindsay states it was good to get back to winning way and give a better account of themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was important after last week to do that and get a win, no matter how we did it.

Liam Lindsay (Credit: Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

"We always bounce back, but it wasn’t good enough against Norwich. We need to just sort that home form out because we are so hard to beat at away.

"It’s mental how different the atmosphere is after defeat, because it’s a bit of a downer, even if we do try and say it’s the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know what we are, we are good, honest, hardworking footballers, and we just need to be more solid.

“It wasn’t nice at times (against Birmingham), especially in the second half but we pulled through to get the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were on it with a fast start and you could see the crowd getting on them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a swinger from Ryan (Ledson), but he’s got that to be fair, and we worked on the set play (for Browne’s goal) yesterday so I’m the management staff are happy that it paid off.

"We made if difficult for them and went into half time happy, but we probably sat in too early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The pitch wasn’t great for us to play and they weren’t really getting anywhere.

"We knew they’d go direct in the second half so we tried to play on the counter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would’ve loved a clean sheet, it was a sloppy goal really from a set piece, but we did defend pretty well as a team and that got us through.”