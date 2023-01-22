News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe spotted celebrating Liam Smith’s victory over Chris Eubank Jr at the AO Arena

Saturday proved to be a double celebration for Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe.

By Amos Wynn
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

His side bounced back from last week’s heavy defeat to Norwich with a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.

Ryan Ledson and Alan Browne scored within six minutes of each other during the first half to help the Lilywhites on their way to the three points, with a late goal from Lukas Jutkiewicz proving to be nothing more than a consolation for the home side.

After the game, Lowe headed to Manchester’s AO Arena to watch the middleweight clash between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith.

It was the latter who came away the victory, defeating his opponent in the fourth round, with the referee waving off the contest.

After the fight, Smith celebrated the win with those close to him.

North End manager Lowe was among those in the dressing room, with the pair enjoying a handshake and a hug.

Liam Smith celebrates after defeating Chris Eubank Jr (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
It proved to be a good day for Ryan Lowe (Credit: Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)
