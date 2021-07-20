Preston North End new boy Izzy Brown faces months on the sidelines after Achilles tendon rupture

The 24-year-old who arrived on a Bosman in June when his Chelsea contract ended, suffered the injury in training on Monday.

PNE say the injury was a non-contact one which is often the case with Achilles tendons.

According to the club, he will be ruled out for a 'significant period of time'.

Izzy Brown in action for Preston against Celtic at Celtic Park

North End defender Patrick Bauer suffered a similar injury last December and made it back in seven months - including the off season period.

So best case scenario is that Brown will be out until well into 2022.

Brown posted on Twitter: "I don't really know what to say, or explain how I'm feeling right now as words won't ever do this justice.

"Since I was 4 years old all I ever wanted to do was to be a footballer, it was a dream and luckily enough for me it became a reality.

"Little did I know at that age there would be so many bumps in the road and hurdles to overcome.

"I've come through an ACL injury before, so I know what it takes to get through these sorts of setbacks.

"For those wanting to post negative comments or hate messages just have a think about the effect those words can have os us players because at the end of the day we're all human and love the game of football.

"I WILL be back stronger and better than before."

Brown's only appearance to date in a Preston shirt was in last Saturday's 1-0 win at Celtic when he came on as a 61st minute substitute.

When he joined North End in June, Brown signed a one-year contract.