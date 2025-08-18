Ex-Preston North End loan defender signs for Scottish giants

Former Preston North End loan man Jayden Meghoma has signed for Rangers on loan.

The Gers announced the arrival of the 19-year-old from Brentford on Sunday. It is his second spell away from the Bees, who signed the left-back for a reported £5m back in August 2024.

Meghoma has made four appearances for Saints and played 14 games for the Lilywhites, in the second half of last season. The England youth international reunites with Russell Martin at Ibrox, with the Rangers boss having handed Meghoma his senior debut while in charge of Southampton.

Meghoma said: “I am very excited to be here, it is a fantastic club, and I know a lot about the rich history of Rangers. When the deal was presented to me, I thought straight away that it would be a fantastic opportunity for myself and my family.

“Rangers is a big club and I am ready, I am hungry and excited to get going. I know Russell from my time at Southampton. I think he is a fantastic coach and I know how he likes to play, so I think it will be quite quick for me to integrate into the team.

“I have been in the first-team environment for a while now and it has been fantastic. I am gaining new experiences, and that is what I am taking here. The main thing for me is getting results.”

Russell Martin added: “I am really pleased to welcome Jayden to Rangers. I have worked with him before, and I know exactly what he brings. He is a young player with big potential, real athleticism and a great attitude.

“He is hungry to learn and improve, and I’m confident he’ll thrive in this environment. We’re excited to help him take the next step in his career here at Ibrox.”

