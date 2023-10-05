3 . Intriguing subs

We know Ryan Lowe is not against handing young players minutes on the Championship stage, but seeing Noah Mawene stripped off and ready to enter Wednesday’s clash did come as a surprise. Mawene has not been in the last few match day squads, but was ready to come on - alongside Ben Woodburn and Kian Best - with the score line 1-0 to Leicester. The Foxes made it two before the three PNE men got on to the field, but Lowe had them ready with Preston only one goal away from equalising. He explained that decision post-match - citing Mawene’s energy, improved quality and efforts in training leading up to the match. His introduction and the subsequent omission of Mads Frokjaer was a big talking point post-match, with Preston’s £1.2million summer signing an unused substitute on a night when Lowe used all five available to him. The Dane has seen game time dry up in the last few matches, having started the season a starter in Lowe’s team. PNE’s boss must have his reasons and while there is plenty of time on side for Frokjaer to get himself back in, his absence on Wednesday did feel peculiar and far from ideal.