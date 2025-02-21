The Leeds United loan man has been in and out of the North End starting XI recently

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom believes a heavy workload may have caught up with Sam Greenwood of late.

One of the shining light’s during the early period of PNE’s campaign, Greenwood has scored seven goals and contributed two assists in all competitions this year. In recent weeks though the Leeds United loan man has not quite made the same offensive impact.

Greenwood has netted once, a penalty against Sheffield Wednesday, in his last 18 appearances for the Lilywhites - the 23-year-old was a substitute against Burnley, Norwich and Watford. However, PNE’s boss still has big belief in the attacker and knows how big of a role he can play in the final 13 games.

"Yes, I just think he was one who probably played the most out of everyone early on in the season," said Heckingbottom. "Using him down the middle, up top, we tucked him off the side as one of the 10s. Then, Luton away as one of three midfielders when we were really short.

"And he doesn't hold back. His physicals are always right up there. So, yes, we know what he gives and it's anything to play and then it's anything to win. But, at the same time, we want him, and we need him at the top end of the pitch creating chances, taking chances and helping us win games."

“The decision on that will be in two people’s hands...”

Greenwood admitted his second half to the season at Middlesbrough was a frustration last campaign - and that he wanted to do better in that regard for Preston.

PNE have a option-to-buy the loan man permanently in the summer with the fee thought to be similar to the £1.5million, which Boro opted against exercising.

Time will tell whether North End take that up; Greenwood’s end to the campaign may well influence the decision. Director Peter Ridsdale recently assured there would be no issues over personal terms, mind.

In an interview with the Lancashire Post, he said: “The decision on that will be in two people's hands and that's the manager here and Sam's hands.

“The Leeds promotion, or otherwise, is not a complicating factor because all of that's been taken into account in the numbers that have already been agreed between us and Leeds.

“If Sam says ‘I'd like to sign for Preston’ and the manager says ‘I'd like him to sign’, the financials are already agreed. Whether Leeds stay down or go up is irrelevant.”