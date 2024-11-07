Paul Heckingbottom is one of four Championship managers to be nominated

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Month award, for October.

The Lilywhites went the month unbeaten in the league, collecting nine points from the 15 on offer. Wins were picked up at home to Coventry City and Watford, while North End drew away to Burnley, Plymouth Argyle and against Norwich City, at Deepdale.

In the games against Argyle and the Canaries, the Lilywhites threw away three and two goal leads respectively. And, at Turf Moor, PNE striker Emil Riis wrongly saw an early goal ruled out for offside - after the visitors executed a smart free-kick routine.

Heckingbottom faces competition from Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris and interim Cardiff City chief, Omer Riza. Farke’s side picked up as many points as Preston, while picking up a big win at home to promotion rivals Sheffield United.

Le Bris’ league leaders were also unbeaten, but took 13 points from five matches. And, at the Bluebirds, caretaker boss Riza has had Cardiff going along nicely. After picking up one point from seven fixtures prior to October, they took 11 from a possible 15.

The winner will be announced on Friday, 8 November - with Sky Bet’s judging panel made up of former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports pundit and commentator Don Goodman, and Sky Bet EFL trader, Ivor Davies.