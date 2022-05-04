Preston North End land extra cash from midfielder deal after Bournemouth's promotion to the Premier League

When they sold Ben Pearson to Bournemouth in January 2021, the transfer deal included a bonus payment should the Cherries return to the top flight.

Scott Parker’s outfit achieved that on Tuesday night when they beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

North End are among a group of clubs who will benefit from similar clauses, with Cardiff, Peterborough and Celtic all landing extra payments.

Bournemouth midfielder Ben Pearson battles with Preston North End striker Sean Maguire at the Vitality Stadium

Cardiff sold Kieffer Moore to Bournemouth in January, the Wales international scoring the winner against Forest late on.

Sirki Dembele also joined the Cherries from Peterborough, with Celtic now due a payment after selling Ryan Christie last summer.

Pearson was an 88th minute substitute against Forest as Bournemouth ran down the clock holding on to the lead given to them by Moore after 83 minutes.

This season in the league the 27-year-old has made eight Championship starts and 15 appearances from the bench.

He was a late sub in their 2-1 defeat to PNE at Deepdale in March, while Pearson started the reverse fixture on the south coast last November, a game North End also won 2-1.

Pearson had moved into the last six months of his Preston contract in January last year when Bournemouth made their move for him.

It wasn’t a major initial fee which North End received for him because of the length of time left on his deal but promotion, appearance and sell-on clauses were inserted to bring in future payments.

Over the last season-and-a-half, Pearson has made 26 starts in all competitions and 20 sub appearances.

If he’s only been a squad player this season, it does raise the question of how much involvement he’ll get in the Premier League in 2022/23.

Pearson had a great five years with the Lilywhites after signing from Manchester United in January 2016.

He made 165 appearances – all but seven of them starts – and was a vital cog in the works in his favoured holding midfield role.