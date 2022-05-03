Preston North End's youth team complete the double after cup victory over Luton Town

The young Lilywhites won 4-1 at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday evening, with Josh Seary, Finlay Cross-Adair, Mikey O’Neill and Aaron Bennett on target.

It completed the double, with PNE having won the North West Alliance League title last month.

With the youngsters having also featured prominently in the Central League North title win and with the Central League Cup final to come, it’s been a superb season.

Right wing-back Seary gave North End a 36th minute lead from a Noah Mawene cross, before Tyrelle Newton equalised for Luton three minutes before half-time.

PNE took control in the second half, Cross-Adair running on to Harry Nevin’s through ball to put them 2-1 in front.

Two goals in three minutes then saw them home and hosed, O’Neill heading home a cross from Jacob Slater before Bennett scored with a free-kick.

Preston North End's Josh Seary

It completed a good few days for O’Neill who played 15 minutes for the first-team in last Saturday’s 3-1 win against Barnsley.