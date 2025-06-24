Daniel Jebbison | Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Preston North End have signed Daniel Jebbison on loan from AFC Bournemouth

Daniel Jebbison became Preston North End’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window last weekend, and the first addition to Paul Heckingbottom’s front line ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. The Lilywhites badly needed reinforcements after the exits of Emil Riis, Ched Evans and Layton Stewart from the playing squad, with Jebbison also the first loan signing of the summer for PNE.

For the Preston boss, it is another clear example of him pushing for a player and getting them through the door. Heckingbottom reunited with Ryan Porteous back in January, was an evident driver behind the Jordan Thompson and Pol Valentin swoops and now links back up with a former Blade. As with all loan signings - particularly when there is no buy-option inserted - the hope will be that PNE have got him at the perfect time.

Jebbison made several substitute appearances for Bournemouth in the second half of the previous Premier League campaign, and has also stepped on to the international stage with Canada this year. From the outside, an ideal way for the big front man - who undoubtedly feels older than his actual age of 21 - to bounce back from a tough loan spell at Watford.

There are several examples of players who’ve had difficult loans in their careers, and gone on to hit impressive heights. Liam Delap struggled to make an impact at Stoke City and PNE two years ago; he is now gearing up for his first season at Chelsea. After how things went at Vicarage Road for Jebbison, Preston should be getting a player desperate to show the Championship what he can truly do.

Judging by social media, there is already a friendship between him and fellow new man, Thierry Small. The North End dressing room has rarely had a bad word said about it; as far as environment goes, Jebbison is unlikely to have any issues. He will be welcomed in with open arms, backed by those around him and made to feel at home - even though the stay is only a temporary one.

Why him, then? Heckingbottom, to state the obvious, has not had his opinion affected by Jebbison’s stint with the Hornets. We already know how big trust is to the PNE boss; this is someone he has nurtured, coached and had in his camp before. Parking his traits as a player, there is absolutely no way North End’s manager would’ve wanted a reunion if Jebbison’s character and personality was in any way off.

As far as what he will bring on the pitch is concerned, the sample size isn’t the greatest - despite the striker having been around for a few years now. His minutes at Bournemouth equated to just shy of four full matches, Watford just shy of five and Sheffield United around 14. Jebbison still has so much of his career ahead of him and the next 12 months do look crucial.

PNE has been a platform for loan players to go on to bigger and better things; it is Jebbison’s opportunity to seize with both hands. With him under contract until 2028 at the Cherries, it’s unlikely the forward will ever be Preston’s. What they will hope for, then, is a solid contribution to the team over the course of the 2025/26 campaign. The move for Jebbison may have dropped one interesting hint, too.

This is not a striker with a magnificent goal scoring record, so to expect that from the Canada international would be naive. If he fits in seamlessly then 10 goals could prove to be an achievable target, albeit double figures at this level is easier said than done. The one thing Jebbison does boast, mind, is a strong athletic profile. He is 6 foot 3, there is running power in his legs and he will add intensity off the ball.

Preston’s other outfield recruits get similar ticks next to their name. Thierry Small, a fast, skilful wide player. Pol Valentin, a speedy, direct full-back. Jordan Thompson, a dogged, tenacious midfielder. Heckingbottom agreed last season that when North End are at their very best, a relentless energy is the driving force behind it. If Jebbison can make himself a key cog in that regard - and chip in himself - the move could look a wise one.

