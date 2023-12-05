Premier League 'serious interest' which may accelerate Preston North End contract talks
The PNE defender has broken on to the first team scene this season and earned an England Under-19 call up
It was a matter of time before Premier League speculation around Kian Best surfaced - and Fulham have now been linked with the Preston North End defender.
The first year pro has made 11 appearances for the senior side so far this campaign, in what is his breakthrough season. Best signed a two-year professional contract on the back of his two year scholarship at boyhood club PNE. He has operated at left back, left centre-back and left wing-back under manager Ryan Lowe - providing one assist.
Best's performances on the Championship stage earned him a call-up to the England Under-19 squad last month - and he played three games for the Young Lions in Spain. Now, it has been reported that the Cottagers are the first top flight side to show a 'serious interest' in Best. The club's lead scout, Brian Talbot, is claimed to have visited Deepdale to see Best first hand.
North End sold young prospect Jacob Slater - also a left sided defender - to Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer. Both parties worked to get that deal done quickly, but as per PNE director Peter Ridsdale's interview last month, Best is a player the club are looking to get on fresh terms.
"Kian has got 18 months to go and it's only four months ago he signed his last deal," he told the Lancashire Post. "But what's important is, as people progress, we make sure they are rewarded properly, within our pay structure. And, by definition, young players are at the bottom end of it. So, will we be talking to Kian soon rather than later? Yeah, of course we will, because it would be right to try and move him up the pay scale. There is no urgency, but it is the right thing to do."