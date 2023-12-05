The PNE defender has broken on to the first team scene this season and earned an England Under-19 call up

Kian Best

It was a matter of time before Premier League speculation around Kian Best surfaced - and Fulham have now been linked with the Preston North End defender.

The first year pro has made 11 appearances for the senior side so far this campaign, in what is his breakthrough season. Best signed a two-year professional contract on the back of his two year scholarship at boyhood club PNE. He has operated at left back, left centre-back and left wing-back under manager Ryan Lowe - providing one assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Best's performances on the Championship stage earned him a call-up to the England Under-19 squad last month - and he played three games for the Young Lions in Spain. Now, it has been reported that the Cottagers are the first top flight side to show a 'serious interest' in Best. The club's lead scout, Brian Talbot, is claimed to have visited Deepdale to see Best first hand.

North End sold young prospect Jacob Slater - also a left sided defender - to Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer. Both parties worked to get that deal done quickly, but as per PNE director Peter Ridsdale's interview last month, Best is a player the club are looking to get on fresh terms.