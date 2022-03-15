Preston North End stretched their unbeaten run to four games last weekend, with a 0-0 draw away to Cardiff City.

The Lilywhites had the best of the position against the Welsh side, and matched them for both shots and shots on target, but were unable to find the winning goal.

Speaking after the match, Preston ace Brad Potts said: "The mood in the dressing room is that it was two points dropped.

"If we played as we have been we probably go on and win the game. We got into good areas but the final ball was not there.

"I do think we had two good chances in the second half, through DJ and Browney and I thought Browney got pushed.

"On the whole, it's a point away from home but we feel like we could have won it. We've had games where DJ or Cam have scored something out of nothing, on a day like today you know it's going to be tough against whatever team you play against.

"One goal is probably going to be the decider so it's frustrating on our behalf. I got in a few good areas but you've just got to pick someone out really, or their guy has blocked it, which is frustrating."

Next up, Preston take on play-off place chasing Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, and will be looking for a repeat of their 2-0 win at Deepdale back in October, when Emil Riis Jakobsen first-half brace secured three points for the Lilywhites.

Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the second tier, as the reaction to last weekend's action continues.

