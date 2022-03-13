Preston North End midfielder Brad Potts felt his side dropped two points against Cardiff City

A game that will not live long in the memory for either sets of supporters, there were few chances in South Wales.

Jordan Hugill did have the goal in the net against his former side but a foul in the build up meant the game stayed at 0-0.

North End were not without their own chances, Daniel Johnson seeing an effort saved by Alex Smithies and Alan Browne slipping at the wrong moment when presented with a chance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End's Brad Potts rides the sliding tackle from Cardiff City's Alfie Doughty.

It was a game crying out for a little spark or craft but neither side could muster it.

“The mood in the dressing room is that it was two points dropped,” Potts said.

"If we played as we have been we probably go on and win the game.

"We got into good areas but the final ball was not there.

"I do think we had two good chances in the second half, through DJ and Browney and I thought Browney got pushed.

"On the whole, it's a point away from home but we feel like we could have won it.

“We've had games where DJ or Cam have scored something out of nothing, on a day like today you know it's going to be tough against whatever team you play against.

"One goal is probably going to be the decider so it's frustrating on our behalf.

“I got in a few good areas but you've just got to pick someone out really, or their guy has blocked it, which is frustrating.

"I need to work on that but it's another point. I don't think people would have expected us to beat Bournemouth so following that up with another point here, and then if we go on and win on Wednesday, then it is a good point.”

By the end of the game, PNE were walking wounded as skipper Browne had to be replaced and centre back Bambo Diaby struggled with cramp in his second start.

Potts feels his sides focus should be on finding the difference in tight games and admits it could be what holds them back from being a top side.

“I don't think you can fault the effort, the lads are obviously trying their best out there,” Potts said.

"They're a tough side to play against, Cardiff. A lot of sides are big and physical and I think we dealt with what they were throwing at us quite well, it was more at the other end of the pitch.

“The gaffer said after the game, if you want to be a really good team you have to win those kinds of games.

"If you want to be a team that is up there all season you need to come back with three points.

"That's what we need to focus on between now and the end of the season.

“It's a mentality thing, he is slowly changing that. You can see in the performances that everyone believes that we are a good team.

"On days like today it’s about having that killer instinct and getting the goal that gives you three points.

"Three wins on the bounce gets you up the table. It's frustrating but it's another point.”