Manchester United and Liverpool links to Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile 'unfair' says Ryan Lowe, as Preston North End boss criticises media reports
Ryan Lowe has responded to reports linking Preston North End academy star Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile with a number of Premier League sides.
According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool and Manchester United are among clubs looking at the 16-year-old, who scored five goals in a recent 6-1 win against Rotherham United in the FA Youth Cup.
Lowe states there’s been no official approach for the Brazilian teenager and believes he should be left just to play his football.
“He’s a good little player,” he said.
“He scored five goals and is a fantastic talent but he’s 16.
“It’s bizarre when people say he’s linked with this, linked with that.
“We’ve had no confirmation or interest with any of those clubs.
“It’s easy for someone to say they’re in for him, but it’s wrong in my eyes because the kid is a baby and still in school.
“You don’t want someone seeing that and getting carried away.
“He’s an academy kid, I haven’t got anything more than that.
“We’ve got some other players clubs have looked at, but when he scores five goals in a game of that magnitude everyone goes ‘he’s a good player,’ but why wasn’t he one last year?
“He’s well grounded and doing the job he’s supposed to do.
“If he keeps doing what he’s doing then he’ll have a career but we can’t get too carried away.
“Sometimes it’s unfair.
“It could all just be paper talk. If it goes beyond that then we will have to step in and make sure he’s alright, but we’ve had no information saying anyone wants him and he’s contracted to Preston North End.
“I revert back to the conversation with reporters about giving players marks.
“I don’t care who you are, every parent looks at the papers.
“If you see yourself get a four in the paper, how does that mentally make you feel?
“That’s the thing with kids who have people interested.
“Their mates only have to ring them up, and then naturally they go above their station.
“I always try to make sure they’re on a level playing field and if they need anything then we are there for them.
“There’s a big mental illness up and down the country and it bugs me.”