The 11 Preston North End injuries and setbacks which have not helped the Lilywhites this season

Several PNE players have suffered injury setbacks over the course of the season

By George Hodgson
Published 6th Dec 2023, 15:56 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 15:59 GMT

It's part and parcel of any season but Preston North End have been dealt their fair share of injury and availability setbacks so far.

The Lilywhites started the campaign with a threadbare match day squad, but remarkably managed to win six games on the spin. North End manager Ryan Lowe's options have been boosted since then, but there have still been blows along the way.

Here's a recap of them all - and the ones Preston headed into the season with too.

North End would've been lost without their number seven at the start of the season, but he suffered a blow while away with Ireland and hasn't quite got back to his best since then - despite featuring regularly. Keane was forced off at Hull City too, but didn't miss any games after that. He is a player Preston could do to get firing once again.

1. Will Keane - adductor, one month

Calf issues have hindered plenty of PNE players this calendar year and McCann has only just returned from his injury. The midfielder was absent for eight matches, having been in the team at the start of the season when wins were being picked up. It was good to see him back involved last Friday, despite the result and performance.

2. Ali McCann - calf, 2.5 months

You were hoping that Hughes could have a largely undisrupted season after playing through a shoulder issue for most of last. But, he too has only just come back from an extended absence. The Welshman is a key player when fit and on form, so to have him unavailable for that tough run of fixtures in October was disappointing.

3. Andrew Hughes - calf, 7.5 weeks

Forced off early on at Ipswich Town with another hamstring injury. Ryan Lowe suggested the return from his previous one could've been handled better at Wigan. Nonetheless, it has been a slow start to life at Deepdale for Whatmough - who will hope he can have a bigger impact in the second half of the campaign.

4. Jack Whatmough - hamstring, 7.5 weeks

