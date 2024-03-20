Milutin Osmajic in action for Montenegro

Montenegro manager Robert Prosinecki says Milutin Osmajic will no longer link up with the national squad, over the international break.

Preston North End's summer signing was forced off inside 10 minutes, during last Saturday's win at Plymouth Argyle. Osmajic, who was making his first start in 10 games, tracked back to retrieve the ball but took a nasty blow to his ankle.

A stretcher was prepared, but North End's number 28 opted to walk off the Home Park pitch - with help from two PNE staff members. Osmajic will now take no part in the friendlies against Belarus and North Macedonia - both of which are being played in Antalya, Turkey.

"Radulović and Osmajić were injured," Prosinecki told Meridian Sport. "We continue to follow these players and it is not the end of the world that they will not be with us now. The most important thing for us is the Nations League, to get as close as possible until then and for the players to see how I think.

"Two players from the domestic league will receive the invitation. I watched two derbies played by the Buducnosti team. I can say that Miloš Brnović will get calls, and we will announce the second place in the team after today's games."

Osmajic has made 21 appearances for his country, but will have to wait to add to that tally - under new boss, Prosinecki. The former Croatia international was appointed by Montenegro in February. It remains to be seen whether Osmajic will be available for Preston's next game - at home to Rotherham United, on March 29.

After the Plymouth win, PNE boss Ryan Lowe said: "Milly has got a big one down his ankle, so he definitely couldn't have stayed on. We will get it scanned and see how it is. Hopefully, it is not too bad. We've got two weeks now - to hopefully settle them down.