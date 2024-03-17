Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic is forced off

Preston North End will wait to learn the extent of Milutin Osmajic and Brad Potts' injuries - but it is positive news on captain Alan Browne.

The Lilywhites were 0-1 winners at Plymouth Argyle, on Saturday afternoon. But, Ryan Lowe's side had to get the job done without some key first team players. Ben Whiteman was absent with ankle ligament damage, while Browne was a surprise omission and sickness saw Emil Riis withdraw from the squad - on the morning of the game.

Then, in the fast-paced first half opening exchanges, North End lost Osmajic after seven minutes and Potts - who was making his first start after a five week lay off - after twenty. Summer signing, Osmajic, hobbled off the pitch in evident pain. The Montenegrin picked up the injury when tracking back for the ball, while PNE's number 44 suffered a hamstring blow.

Post-match, Lowe said: "Pottsy felt his hamstring a little bit tight. But, it is not the same part he did last time. We will have to check on them - Milly has got a big one down his ankle, so he definitely couldn't have stayed on. We will get it scanned tomorrow and see how it is. Hopefully, it is not too bad and we've got two weeks now - to hopefully settle them down.