PNE were without some first team players against Middlesbrough

Preston North End striker Will Keane missed Saturday’s trip to Middlesbrough with a hamstring issue.

The Lilywhites drew 1-1 at the Riverside, with last season’s top goal scorer absent from the squad. PNE were also without Stefan Thordarson and Liam Lindsay on the day, as manager Paul Heckingbottom made four changes from the previous outing at Oxford United - two weeks ago.

There was hope of Thordarson featuring against Boro, despite missing training on Thursday. But, in the end Preston were unable to get him back and that opened up an opportunity for Ali McCann to make his first start of the season. Heckingbottom was more than happy to rotate the squad on Teesside.

“Will felt his hamstring and we were not going to risk him,” said Heckingbottom, post-match. “Stefan was ill. A few of the Icelandic boys got ill when they went away - it looks like there was a virus going around. We thought he would be fit, but he wasn’t and it’s not worth risking him. Linds was obviously suspended.

“But, in all honesty, because we are working with the players I didn’t really feel like we made changes. We just picked a team for this game and it is probably going to feel like that for the foreseeable, while you are getting to know the players and giving everyone an opportunity.”

Regardless of who plays, one trait of Heckingbottom’s North End so far has been aggression. The Lilywhites have picked up 14 yellow cards across his three league games - there were tackles flying in on Saturday afternoon. But, the PNE chief insists he hasn’t looked to make Preston ‘nastier’ as a team.

“No, we just need the refs to even it up with the fouls that keep going!” said Heckingbottom. “Again, 21 against us and only six for us. It just seems... I know we’ve been away but it’s always the same away, it is fact. There is a home and away bias, there always is. So, we’ll have that swing differently next time.”