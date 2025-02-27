PNE play Burnley in the fifth round of the FA Cup this weekend at Deepdale

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was coy over Mads Frokjaer’s chances of playing against Burnley this weekend.

The Lilywhites host Scott Parker’s side in round five of the FA Cup. Frokjaer was absent in last weekend’s defeat at Coventry City, having finished the previous game at home to Millwall with a limp. After the Sky Blues contest the Dane was said to be out for a couple of weeks.

“Yeah, progressing well,” said Heckingbottom, said about Frokjaer on Thursday. “I'm not going to tell you if he's playing or not! Ben (Whiteman) has done a bit more again today. That's good but the game will be too soon for him. Same with Jordan (Storey)... a little bit behind. Apart from that we’re good.

Mads Frokjaer was not involved last weekend | CameraSport - pal

“We had a really strong bench and everyone back and we were able to rotate one or two things for games and got good results, but also it meant the changes from the bench were really strong as well. Us having that for two games, we've then lost half a dozen players so we'll gladly welcome them back - and hopefully it won't be at the expense of losing some others.”

As well as Frokjaer, Whiteman and Storey, both Jack Whatmough and Duane Holmes are not expected to play again this season. One player who is back in the fold after injury frustration though is last season’s top scorer Will Keane. The number seven pulled the goal back for Preston at Coventry and is a player Heckingbottom has been desperate to get fit and firing.

“Yeah, I think his goal last week shows what he's been missing,” said Heckingbottom. “Look where he starts, look where he ends up inside the six yard box. We bang on to our players all the time about being in there. His goal against Oxford, exactly the same. So he set off the first two games and was excellent for us, then picked up that injury and it sort of set him back.

“We sort of got him back fit and then another little niggle. I'm hoping now we've sort of been very- cautious is the wrong word really - disciplined in how he's trained, how he's prepared for games and yeah, he's looked good in training now to the point of not carrying anything. Nothing seems to be hindering him and that goal just shows what we've been missing without a doubt.”

“That is a skill I’d like us to develop.”

North End’s boss has rarely been frustrated at his side’s performances this season but had no complaints with last Saturday’s result, given PNE’s display. This week has been about shaking that off and refreshing the group, but it did serve to remind Heckingbottom of how Preston can improve.

“Do you know what my biggest frustration is?” said the North End chief. “We've had four off days and lost all four games. I want to be able to go away and play as poorly as that in Coventry and win 1-0 with a set play. If we want to be a team serious up near the top, we need to be able to do that. And if that was the one thing we changed, then we wouldn't be far away this season.

“Because we've been the best team in so many games and drawn far too many of them, which sometimes you have to accept. But likewise, I'd only accept that if when we are playing poorly we can still pick up three points as well. So yeah, the margins are fine; we get that, we understand that. But that is a skill I'd like us to develop.”

