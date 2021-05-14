Preston North End in Numbers: Alan Browne’s put in the minutes this season

The Lilywhites skipper racked up 3,245 minutes of Championship action, made up of 37 starts and one appearance from the bench.

Andrew Hughes was next in the list with 33 starts and two games from the bench amounting to 2,894 minutes. Then came Ryan Ledson whose 35 starts and five times coming off the bench amounted to 2,696 minutes.

Tom Barkhuizen got the fourth-highest amount of minutes with 2,681 minutes. The winger featured in more games than any of his PNE team-mates, making 29 starts and 16 substitute appearances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Browne in action against Nottingham Forest last weekend

North End’s 4-2 win at Brentford was the only league game Barkhuizen didn’t play in, with him suspended that day.

Emil Riis topped one of the statistics charts in his first season in senior English football.

The Dane made the most appearances in the PNE squad as a substitute, joining the action from the bench 21 times. Riis started 17 league games.

Ledson was the assist king of the squad, setting up five goals, the midfielder also having the most yellow cards. His booking on the final day at Nottingham Forest was his 10th of the campaign.

Fortunately the cut-off point for a suspension for 10 cautions is well passed and he will start with a clean slate next season.

Scott Sinclair finished as top scorer with nine league goals, Brad Potts and Ched Evans getting five each.