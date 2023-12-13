Preston North End's away end was a jubilant place on Tuesday night, as the Lilywhites ran out 1-3 winners over Huddersfield Town.

More than 1,100 supporters made the trip through the Yorkshire fog and to the John Smith's Stadium, to watch PNE pick up their first win in five Championship matches. Alan Browne and Will Keane scored first half goals, before Ben Whiteman clinched the points on 66 minutes.