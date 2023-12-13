News you can trust since 1886
13 great photos of the Preston North End away end in vital win over Huddersfield Town

More than 1,000 PNE fans watched their team win 1-3 at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night

By George Hodgson
Published 13th Dec 2023, 09:57 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT

Preston North End's away end was a jubilant place on Tuesday night, as the Lilywhites ran out 1-3 winners over Huddersfield Town.

More than 1,100 supporters made the trip through the Yorkshire fog and to the John Smith's Stadium, to watch PNE pick up their first win in five Championship matches. Alan Browne and Will Keane scored first half goals, before Ben Whiteman clinched the points on 66 minutes.

Here is our fan gallery from the Terriers clash!

