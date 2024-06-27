First pictures as Preston North End's home kit for 2024/25 season revealed
Preston North End’s home kit for the 2024/25 season has now been released.
No prizes for guessing the colour... of course the Deepdale outfit will sport a white shirt, with navy shorts in the 24/25 campaign. The top itself, sponsored by PAR Group and Castore branded, has a simplistic torso design and white collar. On the edge of the sleeves is a navy rim, with thin white stripes going around it.
Preston had originally planned to launch the home strip in late May but - as club director Peter Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post earlier this month - there were some issues on the branding side of things, which led to a delay. North End’s away and third kits should follow swiftly and they are said to be ‘very different’.
Mads Frokjaer, Noah Mawene, Kian Best, Emil Riis and Ali McCann headed down to Deepdale to model the new home shirt - while Freddie Woodman was also there wearing next season’s yellow goalkeeper top. The home kit will go on sale at 9am on Friday 28 June, ‘launched with the tagline ‘Made To Be Lilywhites’.
It will be available to buy in men’s, women’s, junior and infant sizes - with baby kits expected to go on sale ‘in the coming days’. The club shop be operating at extended hours of 9am-5pm on Saturday, 29 June and 10am-4pm on Sunday, 30 June. An adult shirt is priced at £60 and junior shirt £45. Infant kits are £55 and baby kits are £45.
