2024/25 PNE home kit | PNEFC

Supporters had been waiting for the home kit to be released - and it’s now out

Preston North End’s home kit for the 2024/25 season has now been released.

No prizes for guessing the colour... of course the Deepdale outfit will sport a white shirt, with navy shorts in the 24/25 campaign. The top itself, sponsored by PAR Group and Castore branded, has a simplistic torso design and white collar. On the edge of the sleeves is a navy rim, with thin white stripes going around it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston had originally planned to launch the home strip in late May but - as club director Peter Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post earlier this month - there were some issues on the branding side of things, which led to a delay. North End’s away and third kits should follow swiftly and they are said to be ‘very different’.

Mads Frokjaer, Noah Mawene, Kian Best, Emil Riis and Ali McCann headed down to Deepdale to model the new home shirt - while Freddie Woodman was also there wearing next season’s yellow goalkeeper top. The home kit will go on sale at 9am on Friday 28 June, ‘launched with the tagline ‘Made To Be Lilywhites’.

PNEFC