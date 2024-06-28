PNE home shirt 2024/25 | PNEFC

The new PNE home shirt is on sale today

Preston North End’s home and goalkeeper kits for the 2024/25 season were launched on Thursday evening.

On sale today (Friday 28 June), the simplistic white home shirt featured a navy rim on the sleeve edges - with thin white stripes. Preston’s shot-stoppers will sport a light yellow top next season, with light blue detailing. Sponsored by PAR Group and Castore branded, the tagline for the shirt is ‘Made To Be Lilywhites’.

Joining number one Freddie Woodman, at Deepdale to model the kits, were Mads Frokjaer, Noah Mawene, Kian Best, Emil Riis and Ali McCann. An adult shirt is priced at £60 and junior shirt £45. Infant kits are £55 and baby kits are £45.

Here’s what PNE supporters made upon release of the kit on social media.

@iampav: ‘Looks like another cracking kit. Simple, with classy touches. That goalie kit too!’

@louise_pne: ‘Have to say I’m not really a fan. Bit plain and don’t like those sleeves. Glad I managed to pick up one of last year’s in the sales.’

@GarethPNE_: ‘What is genuinely wrong with it? We’re not going to stray away from the history of the home shirt. It’s simple and easy, as is the history of the home shirt. PR says the 2nd and 3rd is very different to usual which will be nice to see. Why would we change the home shirt?’

@pne99ogm: ‘Literally looks like a training kit. Less impressive than even the Nike templates.’

@AlastairWood4: ‘I know a lot aren't keen but actually really like the simplicity. I mean it's our home kit it's going to be plain to an extent why not just keep it smart and clean Having said this other kits I hope are a lot more inspiring but as a home kit I really like it.’

@dom_33: ‘Looks like a 20 quid training shirt north end. Keeper shirt looks decent though.’

@olihargreavess: ‘At first glance, horrendous. At second and third glance I am weirdly starting to like it.’

@JackM0611: ‘Very solid, tho I think if the stripes were around the collar too, it would look much more complete. Keepers top is 10/10 however.’

@pneducky: ‘One of the more plainer shirts. Like the darker looking navy. Piping on the sleeve helps, really not sure on the socks. £60 is scandalous.’