3 . Selection and substitutes

Preston’s third game in a week saw one change made by Lowe, with Ryan Ledson brought in for Mads Frokjaer to try and stop Hull’s midfielders from playing. It was not the change many will have expected, as Milutin Osmajic stayed on the bench after assisting and scoring in midweek. The Montenegrin did, though, find himself on the pitch after 32 minutes. Towards the end of the game Lowe threw on Robbie Brady and Ben Woodburn, which sparked debate among supporters over the omission of Mads Frokjaer - who remained an unused substitute. The Dane does seem to be stuck in limbo at the moment: unused at Leicester and Hull but started against Southampton and Millwall - against whom he scored. It appears Frokjaer still has some convincing to do, though his absence on a day when Preston were chasing a goal was undoubtedly odd - given the goal threat he provides.