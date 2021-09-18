Preston North End head coach thinks key decisions went against PNE in their draw with West Bromwich Albion

The PNE head coach was pleased in the main with the point gained from the 1-1 scoreline but had a tinge of disappointment about the way his side conceded the Baggies' equaliser.

McAvoy also voiced frustration about a couple of decisions which went against PNE, one of them in the build-up to the goal.

That came on the stroke of half-time after Ben Whiteman's deflected shot had given the Lilywhites a 26th minute lead.

Preston North End centre-half Patrick Bauer takes a painful blow in the face from West Bromwich Albion's Jordan Hugill

North End looked set to go into the interval ahead but Matt Phillips scored at the far post after a long throw-in from Darnell Furlong flicked off a Preston head.

McAvoy felt Furlong had stolen a number of yards when taking the throw-in, something not picked-up by the officials.

"I was disappointed in the manner in which we conceded the equaliser," said McAvoy as he reflected on a fifth Championship game unbeaten.

"From where the ball went out, the lad took the throw-in 10-15 yards further forward

PNE midfielders Daniel Johnson and Ryan Ledson with referee Andy Davies

"We should still have defended it better.

"I know it is difficult to officiate in games like this, it was a tough battle, but I just thought there were a couple of incidents which went against us.

"The one on Pat Bauer especially. I'm not going to say anyone deserves a red card but I felt it looked like Jordan Hugill jumped and caught Pat with his elbow.

"Nothing happened, yet we got Sepp van den Berg booked in the first few minutes of the match.

"Thankfully We stood up to the test and we have managed to keep our unbeaten run going.

"I'd just hoped that after we went 1-0 up, we could have stayed defensively solid. So to concede just as we were going into half-time was frustrating.

"That said, the lads worked their socks off and gave us everything."

McAvoy handed Connor Wickham a debut during the second half, bringing the striker off the bench to try and ruffle a few Albion feathers..

Ali McCann and Josh Murphy also came on as subs for their Deepdale bows.

McAvoy said: "Once they equalised we knew it was going to be a difficult second half.

"We made the changes because you could see West Brom becoming the more potent team.

"I thought our subs gave us extra impetus and we started to cause them some issues.

"Over the piece I can't be too disappointed about taking a point."