New Preston North End deal is reward for Bambo Diaby's perseverance

The Senegalese defender initially signed a short-term deal that saw him through to the end of the season, having been training with the club before the turn of the year under Frankie McAvoy.

It is a story of perseverance and mental fortitude for the defender who was banned for two yearsafter testing positive for a banned substance, though the investigation into the misdemeanour showed that it was completely accidental.

He still had to miss out on two years of his football career, however, and saw his contract at Barnsley – where he is still a favourite amongst the Tykes fans – cancelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End's Bambo Diaby in action with Middlesbrough's Duncan Watmore.

The 24-year-old was limited to just five-a-side matches, living in Spain and working in a car garage in his time away from the game.

Since coming in for a brief debut against Coventry City in February, a week before his full debut against Bournemouth in a 1-0 win, Diaby has looked the part.

He is athletic and gives everything for the cause, coupled with his recent plight, he is a player that resonates with the North End faithful.

Speaking to the PNE website, Diaby said: “My feeling is the same as my first time here. The first one was a short deal and now we’ve sorted a long one and we want to have a big season.

“Of course I wanted to stay here. I said this when the manager was talking to me, he wanted me here and all the fans have supported me since the first day so it was easy to make the decision to stay here, because we want to do something big.”

The Lilywhites have also agreed a contract with John Lucas, who has come in as head of physical performance.

He replaces Tom Little, who moved to Sheffield United, having previously been fitness and conditioning coach.

Lucas has worked with Lowe in the past, at Bury and Plymouth Argyle.

Speaking about the appointment to the club website, Lowe said: “He’s got great pedigree, all the expertise required and in my eyes he’s one of the best fitness coaches around.