Preston North End have lost eight of their past 14 Championship games under Ryan Lowe

A dejected Milutin Osmajic at the final whistle

It’s fair to say that Preston North End fans aren’t happy after witnessing their side slump to a 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Watford on Saturday.

Despite taking the lead through a beautifully-taken Will Keane goal on 27 minutes, Ryan Lowe’s side weren’t able to hang onto their advantage for long, with the visitors equalising before the break. The floodgates then opened in the second half, with the Lilywhites conceding four unanswered goals before a chorus of boos rang out from a near half-empty Deepdale at the final whistle.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loss, which is Preston’s eighth of the season and their fourth in six games, sees Lowe & Co drop a place in the league standings to eighth. They are just three points south of the play-off places, but with PNE demonstrating relegation form over the past 10 games or so, frustrations are growing.

Here’s a selection of the views shared by fans on X, formerly Twitter, after today’s final whistle.

@Alan_Bateson: Defeat? That’s a Grade A hammering. End of the road for Lowe today. No coming back from that. @CarlCharnley: Lowe’s formation is absolutely killing us. We are nowhere near attacking enough for 3 at the back. Played ok till we scored then we folded. Potts sitter was a massive turning point second half. How anyone can want Lowe after this need their head checking.

@ReeceNuttall_: I hope you know i have just BOOED! i am NOT HAPPY!!! @iampav: Can't keep caputulating like this, whatever quality the opposition has. "If you can't win, don't lose" as they say. We were creating chances and they were dangerous on the counter. We were out-thought and out-fought in that 2nd half, starting with the delayed kick off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@p_hammo: Just not good enough, shocking display. @TopLeaf9: Defeat? That's not a defeat that's a demolition job. @paul_tracey8: Not one for rushing to sack a manager, but questions do need to be asked… best squad we’ve had for years, league position masks the real situation were in. We are so inconsistent, lack confidence and clueless when we go down… home form is diabolical.

@alysbtss: Embarrassing doesn’t even describe it. @DrumsZippy: Time to start teaching them how to defend Ryan, goals conceded and goal difference getting more and more concerning.

@LegzOS: Ryan Lowe...has got to go. I'm all for giving managers time but I honestly cannot work out what his game plan..and more worryingly neither do the players. Get someone in before the buddy Christmas period and maybe a couple of signings in January. @chodoproblemo: Post the corner flag enough is enough.