Preston North End were thrashed 1-5 by Watford on Saturday afternoon - with the visitors scoring four goals in the second half.
Here are our scores on the doors from Deepdale
1. Freddie Woodman - 4
A tough day at the office. Let down by defending for some of the goals. Got a hand to Bayo's second but couldn't keep it out.
2. Jordan Storey - 4
Saw an early header saved brilliantly by Hamer. Fell apart defensively in the second half as Watford carved through at will. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Jack Whatmough - 6
Recovered well to heroically block Bayo's shot after he rounded Woodman. Slightly caught out for Watford's first half leveller. Made way just before the hour.
4. Liam Lindsay - 4
Played a lovely pass to Millar which led to Keane's goal. The second half was a disaster defensively and the Scot was poor for some of Watford's goals.