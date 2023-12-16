News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Preston North End player ratings vs Watford with three 4/10s in 1-5 thrashing

Our scores on the doors from PNE's 1-5 defeat to Watford

By George Hodgson
Published 16th Dec 2023, 17:48 GMT
Updated 16th Dec 2023, 17:55 GMT

Preston North End were thrashed 1-5 by Watford on Saturday afternoon - with the visitors scoring four goals in the second half.

Here are our scores on the doors from Deepdale

A tough day at the office. Let down by defending for some of the goals. Got a hand to Bayo's second but couldn't keep it out.

1. Freddie Woodman - 4

A tough day at the office. Let down by defending for some of the goals. Got a hand to Bayo's second but couldn't keep it out.

Photo Sales
Saw an early header saved brilliantly by Hamer. Fell apart defensively in the second half as Watford carved through at will.

2. Jordan Storey - 4

Saw an early header saved brilliantly by Hamer. Fell apart defensively in the second half as Watford carved through at will. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Recovered well to heroically block Bayo's shot after he rounded Woodman. Slightly caught out for Watford's first half leveller. Made way just before the hour.

3. Jack Whatmough - 6

Recovered well to heroically block Bayo's shot after he rounded Woodman. Slightly caught out for Watford's first half leveller. Made way just before the hour.

Photo Sales
Played a lovely pass to Millar which led to Keane's goal. The second half was a disaster defensively and the Scot was poor for some of Watford's goals.

4. Liam Lindsay - 4

Played a lovely pass to Millar which led to Keane's goal. The second half was a disaster defensively and the Scot was poor for some of Watford's goals.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsWatford