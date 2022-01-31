Preston North End have completed their incoming January transfer window business

The Lilywhites brought in Cameron Archer and Bambo Diaby during January, with the main focus of the month being on temporarily reducing the numbers in the squad.

Archer was signed on loan from Aston Villa last week, with Diaby agreeing a contract until the end of the season.

In the opposite direction, Connor Wickham left in the middle of January at the end of his short-term deal - he's since signed for MK Dons.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

Jordan Storey (Sheffield Wednesday), Josh Harrop (Fleetwood Town), Adam O'Reilly (St Patrick's Athletic), Jamie Thomas (FC Halifax), Joe Rodwell-Grant (Lancaster City), Jackob Holland-Wilkinson (Bamber Bridge), Lewis Coulton (Warrington Town) and Jack Baxter (Radcliffe) have gone on loan.

North End manager Ryan Lowe is not a fan of getting involved in last-day deals, citing that Diaby's signing was done on the back of the defender having trained with them for more than two months.

Lowe said: "I haven't really been involved in a crazy deadline signing because that is not how I recruit, that is not how we are going to be recruiting in the years to come.

"We are going to recruit properly and we are going to recruit smart. When you do that there hopefully are never any failures in recruitment.

"I get the outer field, the bigger clubs, people with lots of money can go and take chances on people. We can't take chances on people, we have to make sure recruitment is spot on.

"If Bambo Diaby had come in the building two or three days ago I wouldn't have signed him because I wouldn't have made my mind up on him after two or three days or even a week.

"He has been with us for a while so we have made a decision to keep him.

"Recruitment is massive in any walk of life, here at Preston North End we need to make sure we are smart in our recruitment and get the right ones.

"There will be no crazy deadline-day signings while I'm sitting in this hotseat, definitely not."