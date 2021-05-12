Preston North End hand professional contracts to four of their scholars

Jacob Holland-Wilkinson, Lewis Coulton, Joe Rodwell-Grant and Oliver Lombard will join the professional ranks when the first-team squad returns for training in July.

The quartet, all aged 18, have agreed one-year contracts with an option of a second year.

Strikers Holland-Wilkinson and Rodwell-Grant together with left-back Coulton all made the bench for the first-team during the season just finished.

Preston North End's new professionals - Jacob Holland-Wilkinson, Oliver Lombard, Joe Rodwell-Grant and Lewis Coulton Pic courtesy of PNE

Holland-Wilkinson was an unused substitute seven times, Rodwell-Grant and Coulton both on the bench twice.

Goalkeeper Lombard was a regular in the Under-18s side.

Earlier in the season, Holland-Wilkinson had a loan spell with Lancaster City, while Rodwell-Grant had loan stays with Chorley and Bamber Bridge.

Last week, Holland-Wilkinson was named PNE's scholar of the year.