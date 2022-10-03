Preston North End goalkeeper says to judge the defence at the end of the season after clean sheets success
Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman says the defence should be judged at the end of the season despite how well they have started the campaign.
North End’s defence has been the best part of their season so far, keeping eight clean sheets in their opening 11 league games.
There was another stalemate at the Stadium of Light at the weekend but without goals forthcoming, the defence continues to do its bit.
Despite his record breaking start to life at Deepdale, Woodman is not yet proud of his work and wants to be judged later down the line, rather than receive praise now.
He said: “I wouldn't say I'm proud but I'm happy that I've come to the club and been able to keep some clean sheets.
"I wouldn't say I'm proud just yet because there has only been 11 games, judge us at the end of the season rather than 11 games in.
"If you ask me the question at the end of the season and we've kept keeping clean sheets then I'll be proud then.”
PNE drew their eighth match of the season against Sunderland and their seventh that finished 0-0, with West Bromwich Albion next up on Wednesday.
Patience is running out for North End to find three points, although they are consistently picking up points in the way of draws, and Woodman backs the squad to come together in order to find the winning formula.
He said: “It's important not to lose, you can say that we've been pretty solid and the defence have been good. We'd like to pick up wins now, it's got to the point where we need to put the ball in the back of the net but if we keep creating the chances that we do then I'm sure we will.
"We've just got to keep going, these things happen. You don't score goals, you concede goals, you just need the lads around you to lift you.
"They did the same for me when I was gutted that we lost to Sheffield United. The lads are brilliant, they get behind you and they bring you up. After Sheffield United to go to Sunderland and get a clean sheet, it was good.”